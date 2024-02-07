Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts Negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 438.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.4 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was 441.75 and the close price was 438.05. The high for the day was 441.75 and the low was 429.55. The market capitalization of ITC is 538,349.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 366.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,192,928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.52%
3 Months-10.31%
6 Months-4.63%
YTD-6.64%
1 Year13.21%
07 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹431.4, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹438.05

As of the latest data, the stock price of ITC is 431.4, which represents a decrease of 1.52% or a net change of -6.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

07 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹438.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 1,192,928 shares. The closing price for the shares was 438.05.

