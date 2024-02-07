Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Market Reacts Negatively

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹441.75 and the close price was ₹438.05. The high for the day was ₹441.75 and the low was ₹429.55. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹538,349.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹366.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,192,928 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.52%
|3 Months
|-10.31%
|6 Months
|-4.63%
|YTD
|-6.64%
|1 Year
|13.21%
As of the latest data, the stock price of ITC is ₹431.4, which represents a decrease of 1.52% or a net change of -6.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 1,192,928 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹438.05.
