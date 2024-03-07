Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock sees gains in trading today

Itc stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 406.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹408.65, reaching a high of ₹409.95 and a low of ₹400.8 before closing at ₹406.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹508869.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 428410 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 Mar 2024, 09:03:08 AM IST
The current data for ITC stock shows a price of ₹407.7 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
07 Mar 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST
On the last day, the trading volume of ITC on BSE was 428,410 shares, with a closing price of ₹406.1.
