Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 07 Mar 2024, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 406.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 408.65, reaching a high of 409.95 and a low of 400.8 before closing at 406.1. The market capitalization stood at 508869.54 crore. The 52-week high was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 428410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹407.7, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹406.1

The current data for ITC stock shows a price of 407.7 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹406.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of ITC on BSE was 428,410 shares, with a closing price of 406.1.

