Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc stock sees gains in trading today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC's stock opened at ₹408.65, reaching a high of ₹409.95 and a low of ₹400.8 before closing at ₹406.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹508869.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹367.44. The BSE volume for the day was 428410 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ITC stock shows a price of ₹407.7 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the trading volume of ITC on BSE was 428,410 shares, with a closing price of ₹406.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!