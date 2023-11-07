Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares plunge as investor confidence wavers

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:30 AM IST
Itc stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 435.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC opened at 434.95 and closed at 433.55. The stock reached a high of 436.9 and a low of 432.5. The market capitalization of ITC stands at 542,695.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 280,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Itc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC434.25-0.9-0.21499.6323.36539686.67
Godfrey Phillips India2100.45-15.65-0.742400.01571.010921.06
VST Industries3211.2516.10.53865.42912.554958.79
NTC Industries87.81.421.64100.067.01104.87
Golden Tobacco54.41.412.6678.039.1195.79
07 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹433.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹435.15

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 433.8 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.31% and has decreased by 1.35 in total.

07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 432.6, while its high price was 435.15.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Itc November futures opened at 437.2 as against previous close of 437.2

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 432.85. The bid price is 435.2 with a bid quantity of 4800, while the offer price is slightly higher at 435.3 with an offer quantity of 1600. The stock has a significant open interest of 52,760,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Itc Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹435.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹433.55

The current stock price of ITC is 435.15, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.14%
3 Months-2.83%
6 Months1.53%
YTD32.12%
1 Year23.88%
07 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹435.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹433.55

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 435.15. There has been a 0.37 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.

07 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹433.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 280,083. The closing price of the shares was 433.55.

