Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares plunge as investor confidence wavers

On the last day, ITC opened at ₹434.95 and closed at ₹433.55. The stock reached a high of ₹436.9 and a low of ₹432.5. The market capitalization of ITC stands at ₹542,695.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC was 280,083 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|434.25
|-0.9
|-0.21
|499.6
|323.36
|539686.67
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2100.45
|-15.65
|-0.74
|2400.0
|1571.0
|10921.06
|VST Industries
|3211.25
|16.1
|0.5
|3865.4
|2912.55
|4958.79
|NTC Industries
|87.8
|1.42
|1.64
|100.0
|67.01
|104.87
|Golden Tobacco
|54.4
|1.41
|2.66
|78.0
|39.11
|95.79
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹433.8 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.31% and has decreased by ₹1.35 in total.
ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹432.6, while its high price was ₹435.15.
ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 432.85. The bid price is 435.2 with a bid quantity of 4800, while the offer price is slightly higher at 435.3 with an offer quantity of 1600. The stock has a significant open interest of 52,760,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.14%
|3 Months
|-2.83%
|6 Months
|1.53%
|YTD
|32.12%
|1 Year
|23.88%
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 280,083. The closing price of the shares was ₹433.55.
