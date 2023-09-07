Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 443.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.5 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, ITC had an open price of 443.1 and a close price of 443.05. The stock reached a high of 448.45 and a low of 441.9. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 558,043.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares on this day was 248,237.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹447.5, up 1% from yesterday's ₹443.05

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 447.5. There has been a percent change of 1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 4.45.

07 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹443.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 248,237. The closing price of the shares was 443.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.