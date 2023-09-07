Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, ITC had an open price of ₹443.1 and a close price of ₹443.05. The stock reached a high of ₹448.45 and a low of ₹441.9. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹558,043.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares on this day was 248,237.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
