Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 454.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC stock was 453.05, while the closing price was 454.9. The stock reached a high of 456.6 and a low of 450.85 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 566,886.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 301.29. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 221,461.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹454.9 yesterday

Yesterday, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 221,461. The closing price for the shares was 454.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.