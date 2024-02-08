Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC reports strong gains in trading today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Itc was ₹433.65 and the close price was ₹431.4. The stock reached a high of ₹434.85 and a low of ₹431. The market capitalization of Itc is ₹538,972.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹366.34. On the BSE, there were 807,548 shares traded.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹431.9, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change. However, without further information, it is difficult to analyze the overall performance of the stock.
