Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC reports strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 431.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 431.9 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Itc was 433.65 and the close price was 431.4. The stock reached a high of 434.85 and a low of 431. The market capitalization of Itc is 538,972.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 366.34. On the BSE, there were 807,548 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹431.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹431.4

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 431.9, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change. However, without further information, it is difficult to analyze the overall performance of the stock.

08 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹431.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, there were 807,548 shares traded with a closing price of 431.4.

