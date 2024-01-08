Itc Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹479.95 and the closing price was ₹475.8. The highest price for the day was ₹479.95, while the lowest price was ₹472. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹591,219.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹323.86. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for ITC was 656,102.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.