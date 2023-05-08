Hello User
ITC's stock price surges with positive trading performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:23 AM IST Livemint
Itc

The opening price of Itc stock was 431.2 in the current session. The stock reached a high of 433.45 and a low of 429.25. Further information regarding the stock performance is unavailable based on this data.

On the last day of trading, ITC opened at 431.2 and closed at 428.85. The high for the day was 433.45 and the low was 429.25. The market capitalization was 537,511.77 crore, with a 52-week high of 431.9 and a 52-week low of 249.2. BSE volume was 196,625 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:23 AM IST Itc trading at ₹431.85, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹428.85

As per the current data, the stock price of ITC stands at 431.85 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 3. This indicates that the stock has shown a slight increase in value. However, it is important to note that this data only provides a snapshot of the current moment and may change rapidly based on market conditions and other factors. Investors should conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 11:06 AM IST Itc trading at ₹431.8, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹428.85

The current stock price of ITC is 431.8, with a net change of 2.95 and a percent change of 0.69. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

08 May 2023, 10:53 AM IST Itc closed at ₹428.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Itc on the BSE, the volume was 198,569 shares, and the close price was 428.85.

