Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC stock was ₹435.15 and the close price was also ₹435.15. The stock reached a high of ₹435.15 and a low of ₹432.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 539,701.98 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 110,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Itc at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹435.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (+0.81%) & ₹4.15 (+1.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Itc at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹435.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.5 (-5.41%) & ₹5.75 (-2.54%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.0%
|3 Months
|-3.01%
|6 Months
|2.73%
|YTD
|31.31%
|1 Year
|23.16%
