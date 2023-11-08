Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 432.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC stock was 435.15 and the close price was also 435.15. The stock reached a high of 435.15 and a low of 432.15 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 539,701.98 crore rupees. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 110,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Itc

Top active call options for Itc at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 435.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 440.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.2 (+0.81%) & 4.15 (+1.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Itc at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 435.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.5 (-5.41%) & 5.75 (-2.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹433.3, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹432.75

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 433.3, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 0.55.

08 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of ITC stock for today is 432.2, while the high price is 434.3.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹432.8, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹432.75

The current price of ITC stock is 432.8 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.01% and the actual change in price is 0.05.

08 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Itc Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.0%
3 Months-3.01%
6 Months2.73%
YTD31.31%
1 Year23.16%
08 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹433, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹432.75

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 433. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.25. Overall, there has been a small positive movement in the stock price of ITC.

08 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹435.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 110,826 shares. The closing price for the stock was 435.15.

