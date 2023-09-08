Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Soars as Investors React to Positive Earnings Report

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹448.35 and the close price was ₹447.5. The stock reached a high of ₹448.75 and a low of ₹444.65 during the day. The market cap of ITC is ₹555,860.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹321.02. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 343,327 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Itc September futures opened at 447.75 as against previous close of 447.15 The spot price of ITC is currently at 445.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 446.8, while the offer price is 446.95. There is an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 4800. The open interest for ITC is 65355200.

Itc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.41% 3 Months -4.51% 6 Months 15.78% YTD 35.32% 1 Year 37.58%

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹445.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹447.5 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹445.75 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and the value has decreased by 1.75 points.

