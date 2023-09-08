Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Soars as Investors React to Positive Earnings Report

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹448.35 and the close price was ₹447.5. The stock reached a high of ₹448.75 and a low of ₹444.65 during the day. The market cap of ITC is ₹555,860.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6 and the 52-week low was ₹321.02. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 343,327 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The spot price of ITC is currently at 445.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 446.8, while the offer price is 446.95. There is an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 4800. The open interest for ITC is 65355200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹446. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.25.
Click here for Itc Profit Loss
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹445.35 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.09% and the net change is a decrease of 0.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.41%
|3 Months
|-4.51%
|6 Months
|15.78%
|YTD
|35.32%
|1 Year
|37.58%
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹445.75 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and the value has decreased by 1.75 points.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 343,327. The closing price for the shares was ₹447.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!