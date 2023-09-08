Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Soars as Investors React to Positive Earnings Report

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 445.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 448.35 and the close price was 447.5. The stock reached a high of 448.75 and a low of 444.65 during the day. The market cap of ITC is 555,860.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6 and the 52-week low was 321.02. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 343,327 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Itc September futures opened at 447.75 as against previous close of 447.15

The spot price of ITC is currently at 445.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 446.8, while the offer price is 446.95. There is an offer quantity of 1600 and a bid quantity of 4800. The open interest for ITC is 65355200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹446, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹445.75

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 446. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.25.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹445.35, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹445.75

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 445.35 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.4. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.09% and the net change is a decrease of 0.4.

08 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Itc Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months-4.51%
6 Months15.78%
YTD35.32%
1 Year37.58%
08 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹445.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹447.5

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 445.75 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% and the value has decreased by 1.75 points.

08 Sep 2023, 08:22 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹447.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 343,327. The closing price for the shares was 447.5.

