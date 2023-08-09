Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 454.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, ITC opened at ₹455.55 and closed at ₹454.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹456.8, while the lowest was ₹451. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹563,971.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹302.59. The BSE volume for the day was 517,145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:00:25 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹454.9 yesterday
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for ITC on the BSE was 517,145. The closing price of the shares was ₹454.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!