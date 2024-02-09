Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -4.04 %. The stock closed at 431.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for ITC was 429.45, with a closing price of 431.9. The stock had a high of 429.45 and a low of 408.65. The market capitalization for ITC is currently 517,196.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 366.34. The BSE volume for ITC was 3,125,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹431.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 3,125,344. The closing price of the shares was 431.9.

