Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares surge as company reports strong earnings

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹474.25 and the closing price was ₹473.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹475, while the lowest was ₹464.6. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹580,552.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹323.86. The BSE volume for the day was 259,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 465.6. The bid price is 467.8 with a bid quantity of 4800, while the offer price is 468.0 with an offer quantity of 9600. The open interest for ITC stands at 75,574,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
ITC stock's low price for the day was ₹465.45, while the high price reached ₹469.85.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹467.55. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate a slight upward trend in the value of ITC stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.54%
|3 Months
|-2.97%
|6 Months
|-0.08%
|YTD
|0.74%
|1 Year
|39.79%
Currently, the stock price of ITC is ₹469.85 with a percent change of 0.97, indicating a positive gain. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, suggesting an upward movement. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 259,076. The closing price for the shares was ₹473.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!