Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares surge as company reports strong earnings

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 465.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.55 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 474.25 and the closing price was 473.9. The highest price reached during the day was 475, while the lowest was 464.6. The market capitalization of ITC is 580,552.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 323.86. The BSE volume for the day was 259,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Itc January futures opened at 468.5 as against previous close of 467.65

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 465.6. The bid price is 467.8 with a bid quantity of 4800, while the offer price is 468.0 with an offer quantity of 9600. The open interest for ITC stands at 75,574,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

ITC stock's low price for the day was 465.45, while the high price reached 469.85.

09 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Itc Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹467.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹465.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 467.55. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate a slight upward trend in the value of ITC stock.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.54%
3 Months-2.97%
6 Months-0.08%
YTD0.74%
1 Year39.79%
09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹469.85, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹465.35

Currently, the stock price of ITC is 469.85 with a percent change of 0.97, indicating a positive gain. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, suggesting an upward movement. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹473.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 259,076. The closing price for the shares was 473.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.