Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was ₹433 and the close price was ₹432.75. The stock reached a high of ₹437.4 and a low of ₹432.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹544,815.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 337,343.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of ITC is ₹436.85 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.95% or 4.1 points.
On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the BSE was 337,343 shares, with a closing price of ₹432.75.
