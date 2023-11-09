Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Soar with Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 432.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 436.85 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was 433 and the close price was 432.75. The stock reached a high of 437.4 and a low of 432.2 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 544,815.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 337,343.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹436.85, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹432.75

The current stock price of ITC is 436.85 with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.95% or 4.1 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹432.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the BSE was 337,343 shares, with a closing price of 432.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.