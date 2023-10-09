Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Company Faces Major Setbacks

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 442.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 441.75 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 436.1 and the closing price was also 436. The stock reached a high of 443.55 and a low of 436.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 551,463.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 321.27. The BSE volume for ITC was 499,227 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Itc October futures opened at 440.15 as against previous close of 442.8

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 441.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 442.45, with a bid quantity of 3200. The offer price is 442.7, and there is an offer quantity of 1600. The open interest for ITC stands at 63,104,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Itc Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹441.75, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹442.2

The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is 441.75 with a percent change of -0.1. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.1%. The net change is -0.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price of 0.45. Overall, these numbers suggest a slight decline in the value of ITC stock.

09 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹442.2, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹436

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 442.2, with a percent change of 1.42 and a net change of 6.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42% compared to the previous closing price, resulting in a net increase of 6.2 in value.

09 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹436 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 499,227. The closing price for the stock was 436.

