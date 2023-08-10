Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 452.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at ₹451.05 and closed at ₹452.45. The stock had a high of ₹459.75 and a low of ₹447. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹571,637.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹302.59. The BSE volume for ITC was 681,844 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:05:39 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹452.45 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 681,844. The closing price for the stock was ₹452.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!