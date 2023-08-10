Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 452.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 458.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 451.05 and closed at 452.45. The stock had a high of 459.75 and a low of 447. The market capitalization of ITC is 571,637.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 302.59. The BSE volume for ITC was 681,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹452.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 681,844. The closing price for the stock was 452.45.

