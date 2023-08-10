Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at ₹451.05 and closed at ₹452.45. The stock had a high of ₹459.75 and a low of ₹447. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹571,637.54 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹302.59. The BSE volume for ITC was 681,844 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.