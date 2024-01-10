Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 465.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.35 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 469.85, while the closing price was 465.35. The stock reached a high of 469.85 and a low of 463.65 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC stands at 579,304.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 324.4. The BSE volume for ITC was 121,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹465.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Itc BSE shares traded was 121,565 shares at a closing price of 465.35.

