Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 436.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, ITC's stock opened at 437.5 and closed at 436.85. The stock reached a high of 437.95 and a low of 434. The market capitalization of ITC is 541,822.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 149,226.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹436.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the BSE, there were 149,226 shares traded with a closing price of 436.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.