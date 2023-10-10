Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Itc stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 442.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.1 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was 441 and the close price was 442.2. The high for the day was 443.25, while the low was 437.1. The market capitalization of ITC is 548,844.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 321.27. The BSE volume for the day was 540,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was recorded at 540,840 shares. The closing price for the stock on this day was 442.2.

