Fri Aug 11 2023 09:36:05
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 451.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 449.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC was 458.6 and the closing price remained the same at 458.6. The stock reached a high of 458.95 and a low of 449 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 562,725.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 302.59. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 244,095.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40:10 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹449.2, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹451.45

The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is 449.2, with a percent change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.25, indicating a decrease of 2.25 in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 09:35:28 AM IST

Itc Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.94%
3 Months1.89%
6 Months21.45%
YTD37.09%
1 Year46.06%
11 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:29:18 AM IST

Itc August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 452.6

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 453.9. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, indicating no active buying or selling interest at the moment. The open interest stands at 76,676,800, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with no immediate trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:02:27 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹451.45, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹458.6

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 451.45. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.15, which means the stock price has decreased by 7.15.

11 Aug 2023, 08:10:50 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹458.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ITC on the BSE was 244,095. The closing price for the stock was 458.6.

