Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC was ₹458.6 and the closing price remained the same at ₹458.6. The stock reached a high of ₹458.95 and a low of ₹449 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹562,725.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹302.59. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 244,095.
The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is ₹449.2, with a percent change of -0.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.25, indicating a decrease of ₹2.25 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|3 Months
|1.89%
|6 Months
|21.45%
|YTD
|37.09%
|1 Year
|46.06%
ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 453.9. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, indicating no active buying or selling interest at the moment. The open interest stands at 76,676,800, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with no immediate trading activity.
As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹451.45. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.15, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹7.15.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for ITC on the BSE was 244,095. The closing price for the stock was ₹458.6.
