Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 464.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.2 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 464.5 and the close price was 464.35. The stock's high for the day was 466.65, while the low was 460.05. The market capitalization for ITC is 577,870.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 324.4. The BSE volume for ITC was 177,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹464.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 177,175 shares and the closing price was 464.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.