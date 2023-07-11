Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 472.95, up 1.53% from yesterday's 465.8

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹470, the close price was ₹468.35, the high was ₹470.4, and the low was ₹463.9. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹579,430.4 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹480.6 and a 52-week low of ₹283.11. The BSE volume for the day was 170,686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC stock closed at ₹472.95 today, marking a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased from the previous day's closing price of ₹465.8.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹472.85, which represents a 1.51% increase. This corresponds to a net change of ₹7.05.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹472.6, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 6.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.46% and has gained 6.8 points.
As of the current data, the stock price of Itc is ₹473.35, indicating a 1.62% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 7.55.
Click here for Itc Key Metrics
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹473. There has been a percent change of 1.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.2 points. Overall, the data suggests that the ITC stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹472.4. There has been a 1.42 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42 percent, resulting in a net increase of 6.6. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ITC.
The current price of ITC stock is ₹472.5, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.44%, resulting in a net gain of 6.7 points.
The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is ₹472.05 with a percent change of 1.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.34% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 6.25, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹6.25.
Click here for Itc Board Meetings
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.95 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 6.15. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% and the price has increased by ₹6.15. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹471.5. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 5.7, which means the stock has increased by 5.7 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that ITC's stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.6 with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 5.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% and has gained 5.8 points. Overall, the stock price for ITC has experienced positive movement.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.7 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 5.9. This means that the stock has increased by 1.27% and the net change is a positive 5.9.
Click here for Itc AGM
The current stock price of ITC is ₹473, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 7.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.55% from its previous value and has gained 7.2 points.
The current price of Itc stock is ₹473.35, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 7.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing in value by 1.62 percent or ₹7.55.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹473.4, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 7.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.63% and has gained 7.6 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for ITC stock.
The stock price of ITC currently stands at ₹472.35 with a net change of 6.55, representing a percent change of 1.41. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Itc News
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹472.75, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.49% and the net change in price is ₹6.95.
The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is ₹471.8. There has been a 1.29% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹469.95, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.89% and the net change in price is ₹4.15.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹470.5, which represents a percent change of 1.01. The net change is 4.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Itc Dividend
The current price of ITC stock is ₹470.7, showing a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 4.9.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹468.75, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹468.35, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 2.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.55% and has gained 2.55 points. Overall, this suggests a positive movement in the stock's performance.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹469.45. There has been a 0.78 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.65.
Click here for Itc Profit Loss
The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is ₹469.3. There has been a 0.75 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹468.05, which represents a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change is 2.25, indicating that the stock price has increased by ₹2.25.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Itc is ₹465.8. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.
The last day of trading for ITC on BSE had a volume of 170,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹468.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!