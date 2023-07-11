Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 472.95, up 1.53% from yesterday's 465.8

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 465.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 470, the close price was 468.35, the high was 470.4, and the low was 463.9. The market capitalization of ITC is 579,430.4 crores, with a 52-week high of 480.6 and a 52-week low of 283.11. The BSE volume for the day was 170,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc closed today at ₹472.95, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹465.8

ITC stock closed at 472.95 today, marking a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 7.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased from the previous day's closing price of 465.8.

11 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹472.85, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current price of ITC stock is 472.85, which represents a 1.51% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 7.05.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 472.6, with a percent change of 1.46 and a net change of 6.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.46% and has gained 6.8 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:50 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹473.35, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹465.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Itc is 473.35, indicating a 1.62% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 7.55.

Click here for Itc Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹473, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 473. There has been a percent change of 1.55, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.2 points. Overall, the data suggests that the ITC stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹472.4, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 472.4. There has been a 1.42 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 6.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.42 percent, resulting in a net increase of 6.6. Overall, this data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ITC.

11 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.5, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current price of ITC stock is 472.5, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 6.7. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.44%, resulting in a net gain of 6.7 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹472.05, up 1.34% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data of ITC stock shows that its price is 472.05 with a percent change of 1.34. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.34% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 6.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.25.

Click here for Itc Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:33 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹471.95, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 471.95 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 6.15. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.32% and the price has increased by 6.15. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:15 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹471.5, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹465.8

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 471.5. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 5.7, which means the stock has increased by 5.7 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that ITC's stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹471.6, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 471.6 with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 5.8. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.25% and has gained 5.8 points. Overall, the stock price for ITC has experienced positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹471.7, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 471.7 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 5.9. This means that the stock has increased by 1.27% and the net change is a positive 5.9.

Click here for Itc AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹473, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current stock price of ITC is 473, with a percent change of 1.55 and a net change of 7.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.55% from its previous value and has gained 7.2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Itc Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹473.35, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current price of Itc stock is 473.35, with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 7.55. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing in value by 1.62 percent or 7.55.

11 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹473.4, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 473.4, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 7.6. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.63% and has gained 7.6 points. Overall, this indicates a positive performance for ITC stock.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹472.35, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The stock price of ITC currently stands at 472.35 with a net change of 6.55, representing a percent change of 1.41. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Itc News

11 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472.75, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 472.75, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 6.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.49% and the net change in price is 6.95.

11 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹471.8, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is 471.8. There has been a 1.29% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹469.95, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 469.95, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 4.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.89% and the net change in price is 4.15.

11 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹470.5, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 470.5, which represents a percent change of 1.01. The net change is 4.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Itc Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹470.7, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current price of ITC stock is 470.7, showing a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 4.9.

11 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹468.75, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 468.75, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹468.35, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 468.35, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 2.55. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.55% and has gained 2.55 points. Overall, this suggests a positive movement in the stock's performance.

11 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹469.45, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 469.45. There has been a 0.78 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.65.

Click here for Itc Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹469.3, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is 469.3. There has been a 0.75 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Itc Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹468.05, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹465.8

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 468.05, which represents a percent change of 0.48. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.48% compared to the previous trading session. Additionally, the net change is 2.25, indicating that the stock price has increased by 2.25.

11 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹465.8, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹465.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Itc is 465.8. There has been no percentage change or net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.

11 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹468.35 yesterday

The last day of trading for ITC on BSE had a volume of 170,686 shares. The closing price for the stock was 468.35.

