Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Itc stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 440.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 440.1 and the closing price was also 440.1. The highest price reached during the day was 444.85, while the lowest price was 440.1. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 554,020.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 322.81. The BSE volume for the day was 183,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹444.25, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹440.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 444.25. There has been a 0.94 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.15.

11 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹440.1 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Itc BSE saw a total volume of 183,421 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 440.1.

