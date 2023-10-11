Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹440.1 and the closing price was also ₹440.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹444.85, while the lowest price was ₹440.1. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹554,020.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹322.81. The BSE volume for the day was 183,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹444.25. There has been a 0.94 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹4.15.
