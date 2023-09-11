Itc Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

Hello User
Itc stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 445.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 447.5 and closed at 445.75. The highest price it reached during the day was 447.9, while the lowest was 441.95. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 551,932.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 394,002.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹445.75 on last trading day

