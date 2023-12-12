Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST

Itc stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 449.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.