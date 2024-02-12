Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares plummet as company reports disappointing earnings

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at ₹410.35 and closed at ₹414.45. The highest price of the day was ₹424.2, while the lowest price was ₹408.7. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹518,632.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹366.34. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,343,339 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ITC stock shows a price of ₹411.6, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.96% and has gone down by 4 points. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.59%
|3 Months
|-13.72%
|6 Months
|-7.41%
|YTD
|-10.08%
|1 Year
|11.71%
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹415.6. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.
On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,343,339. The closing price for the shares was ₹414.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!