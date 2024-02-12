Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC shares plummet as company reports disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 415.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of ITC opened at 410.35 and closed at 414.45. The highest price of the day was 424.2, while the lowest price was 408.7. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 518,632.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 366.34. On the BSE, a total volume of 1,343,339 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Itc Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹411.6, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹415.6

The current data for ITC stock shows a price of 411.6, with a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.96% and has gone down by 4 points. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.

12 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.59%
3 Months-13.72%
6 Months-7.41%
YTD-10.08%
1 Year11.71%
12 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹415.6, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹414.45

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 415.6. There has been a 0.28% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹414.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1,343,339. The closing price for the shares was 414.45.

