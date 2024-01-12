Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Declining Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 462.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.7 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 465.5 and the close price was 463.2. The stock had a high of 466.45 and a low of 461.25. The market capitalization of ITC is 577,121.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 324.4. The BSE volume for ITC was 202,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST ITC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of ITC stock was 460.4 and the high price was 463.7.

12 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Itc January futures opened at 463.25 as against previous close of 463.45

ITC is a stock trading at a spot price of 460.7. The current bid price is 461.2, with a bid quantity of 6400, and the offer price is 461.4, with an offer quantity of 1600. The stock has an open interest of 76260800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Itc Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹460.7, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹462.6

The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is 460.7 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% or 1.9. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.

12 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.89%
3 Months-4.95%
6 Months-1.98%
YTD0.12%
1 Year40.3%
12 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹462, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹462.6

The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is 462 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.13% and a decrease of 0.6 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹463.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 202,123. The closing price for the shares was 463.2.

