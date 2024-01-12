Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stocks Plummet as Investors React to Declining Performance

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was ₹465.5 and the close price was ₹463.2. The stock had a high of ₹466.45 and a low of ₹461.25. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹577,121.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹324.4. The BSE volume for ITC was 202,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.