Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹472.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹472.95

The last day of trading for ITC saw an open price of ₹465.8 and a close price of ₹465.8. The stock had a high of ₹474.7 and a low of ₹465.8. The market capitalization for ITC is currently at ₹588,881.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹480.6, while the 52-week low is ₹287.48. The BSE volume for ITC was 173,126 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc closed today at ₹472.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹472.95 ITC stock closed at ₹472.35 today, experiencing a decrease of 0.13% or a net change of -0.6 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹472.95. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹471.85, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.85 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.23%. The net change is -1.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.1 points. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹472.65, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹472.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change is -0.3, indicating a small decrease in the stock's price. Overall, the stock's value has slightly declined. Click here for Itc Key Metrics Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹474.05, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.05, with a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests a small upward trend in the ITC stock price. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹474, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.22% and the net change in price is 1.05 rupees. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹473.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current price of Itc stock is ₹473.65. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.7. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹474, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.22% or 1.05 points. Click here for Itc Board Meetings Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹474.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.5 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and has gained 1.55 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹473.4, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹473.4 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.1% or 0.45 points. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.3, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹472.3, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% and the net change is a decrease of 0.65. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹472.6, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹472.6 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Click here for Itc AGM Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is ₹472, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.95. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹471.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.6 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹470.7, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹470.7. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, suggesting a decline of ₹2.25 in the stock price. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹471.65, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for the Itc stock shows that the price is ₹471.65 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.27%, resulting in a net decrease of 1.3 points. Click here for Itc News Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹472.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 rupees. Overall, the stock price of ITC has slightly declined. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹472.65, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current stock price of ITC is ₹472.65 with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.06% from its previous value. The net change in the stock is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 rupees. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹474.35, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹472.95 As of the current data, the price of ITC stock is ₹474.35 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.4. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹474.6, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.6 with a net change of 1.65, resulting in a percent change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for Itc Dividend Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹474.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current stock price of ITC is ₹474.5 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 1.55 points. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹475.25, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹475.25, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.49% and the price has risen by ₹2.3. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ITC. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹475, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is ₹475. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is ₹475, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and has gained 2.05 points. Click here for Itc Profit Loss Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹476.55, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current price of ITC stock is ₹476.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock's price is 3.6, suggesting a positive movement. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹476.85, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹476.85. There has been a 0.82 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.9. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹476.05, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹476.05. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount in the given period. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹465.8 yesterday On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 173,126 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹465.8. Share Via