Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 472.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's 472.95

The last day of trading for ITC saw an open price of ₹465.8 and a close price of ₹465.8. The stock had a high of ₹474.7 and a low of ₹465.8. The market capitalization for ITC is currently at ₹588,881.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹480.6, while the 52-week low is ₹287.48. The BSE volume for ITC was 173,126 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
ITC stock closed at ₹472.35 today, experiencing a decrease of 0.13% or a net change of -0.6 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹472.95.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.85 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.23%. The net change is -1.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.1 points.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹472.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.06. The net change is -0.3, indicating a small decrease in the stock's price. Overall, the stock's value has slightly declined.
Click here for Itc Key Metrics
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.05, with a percent change of 0.23. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests a small upward trend in the ITC stock price.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.22% and the net change in price is 1.05 rupees.
The current price of Itc stock is ₹473.65. There has been a 0.15 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.7.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.22% or 1.05 points.
Click here for Itc Board Meetings
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.5 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and has gained 1.55 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹473.4 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.1% or 0.45 points.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹472.3, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.14% and the net change is a decrease of 0.65.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹472.6 with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Click here for Itc AGM
The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is ₹472, with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.95.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.6 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹470.7. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.25, suggesting a decline of ₹2.25 in the stock price.
The current data for the Itc stock shows that the price is ₹471.65 with a percent change of -0.27 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.27%, resulting in a net decrease of 1.3 points.
Click here for Itc News
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹472.35. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 rupees. Overall, the stock price of ITC has slightly declined.
The current stock price of ITC is ₹472.65 with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.06% from its previous value. The net change in the stock is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 rupees.
As of the current data, the price of ITC stock is ₹474.35 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.4. This suggests a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.6 with a net change of 1.65, resulting in a percent change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for Itc Dividend
The current stock price of ITC is ₹474.5 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% or 1.55 points.
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹475.25, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.49% and the price has risen by ₹2.3. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of ITC.
The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is ₹475. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current data for ITC stock shows that its price is ₹475, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and has gained 2.05 points.
Click here for Itc Profit Loss
The current price of ITC stock is ₹476.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.76, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock's price is 3.6, suggesting a positive movement.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹476.85. There has been a 0.82 percent change in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹476.05. There has been a percent change of 0.66, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount in the given period.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 173,126 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹465.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!