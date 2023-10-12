Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Itc stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 444.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.25 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of ITC was 446.05, and the close price was 444.25. The stock had a high of 449.5 and a low of 445 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 559,008.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 322.81. The BSE volume for the day was 143,473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

