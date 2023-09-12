Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Price Sees Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was ₹445.05, while the close price was ₹442.6. The stock had a high of ₹448.2 and a low of ₹442.7. The market capitalization of ITC stood at ₹557,357.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹321.02. A total of 263,798 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹446.95. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹4.35.
On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the BSE was 263,798 shares, and the closing price was ₹442.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!