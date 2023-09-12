Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Price Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 442.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the open price of ITC stock was 445.05, while the close price was 442.6. The stock had a high of 448.2 and a low of 442.7. The market capitalization of ITC stood at 557,357.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 321.02. A total of 263,798 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹446.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹442.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 446.95. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4.35.

12 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹442.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for ITC on the BSE was 263,798 shares, and the closing price was 442.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.