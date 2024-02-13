Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 406.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.8 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at 416.05 and closed at 415.6. The highest price for the day was 417.5, while the lowest price was 406.05. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 507,712.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 366.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,133,294 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Itc Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹407.8, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹406.85

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 407.8, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.23% and the net change is positive at 0.95. It is important to note that this data is current and can change throughout the trading day.

13 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.12%
3 Months-14.75%
6 Months-9.43%
YTD-11.96%
1 Year10.23%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹406.85, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹415.6

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 406.85, with a percent change of -2.11 and a net change of -8.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.11% and has dropped by 8.75 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹415.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 1,133,294 shares. The closing price for the stock was 415.6.

