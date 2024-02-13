Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of ITC opened at ₹416.05 and closed at ₹415.6. The highest price for the day was ₹417.5, while the lowest price was ₹406.05. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹507,712.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹366.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,133,294 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹407.8, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.23% and the net change is positive at 0.95. It is important to note that this data is current and can change throughout the trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.12%
|3 Months
|-14.75%
|6 Months
|-9.43%
|YTD
|-11.96%
|1 Year
|10.23%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹406.85, with a percent change of -2.11 and a net change of -8.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.11% and has dropped by 8.75 points.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 1,133,294 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹415.6.
