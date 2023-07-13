comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at 472, down -0.07% from yesterday's 472.35
Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹472, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹472.35

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Itc stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 472.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

The last day of trading for ITC saw the open price at 476.05 and the close price at 472.95. The high for the day was 477.9, while the low was 470.4. The market capitalization for ITC is currently at 588,134.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 480.6, while the 52-week low is 287.48. The BSE volume for the day was 259,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:08:51 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc closed today at ₹472, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹472.35

Today, the closing price of Itc stock was 472, which represents a decrease of 0.07% compared to the previous day's closing price of 472.35. The net change in the stock price was -0.35.

13 Jul 2023, 03:17:31 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current price of ITC stock is 472.5. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

13 Jul 2023, 03:03:54 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹471.15, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 471.15 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the net change is a decrease of 1.2.

13 Jul 2023, 02:53:04 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472.1, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 472.1 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in the price is a decrease of 0.25.

13 Jul 2023, 02:30:14 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹473.1, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 473.1 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:19:05 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current stock price of ITC is 472.4 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small amount, indicating a relatively stable performance.

13 Jul 2023, 02:06:14 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹472.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹472.35

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 472.5. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.15.

13 Jul 2023, 01:45:51 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹473.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 473.9. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.55, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.55. Overall, this data suggests that the ITC stock has experienced a small but positive movement in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:34:09 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹474.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 474.85. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, meaning the stock has gained 2.5 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 01:16:45 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹475.85, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is 475.85. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:01:03 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.3, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 475.3. There has been a 0.62 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95.

13 Jul 2023, 12:52:54 PM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹475.65, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 475.65. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.

13 Jul 2023, 12:30:15 PM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹475.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is 475.25. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:19:33 PM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹475.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is 475.25, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% or 2.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:04:42 PM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.85, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 475.85 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.74% and the actual change in value is 3.5.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:08 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹475.35, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹472.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is 475.35. There has been a 0.64% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3. Overall, the stock of ITC is showing a positive trend with a small increase in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:35:19 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹475.45, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 475.45, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% or 3.1 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:21:53 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹474.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 474.55 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.2, indicating that the stock has increased by 2.2 from its previous closing price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:00:14 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹472.35

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 475.8. There has been a 0.73 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.45.

13 Jul 2023, 10:46:36 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹475.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 475.8 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the actual change in price is 3.45. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price of ITC.

13 Jul 2023, 10:35:23 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹475.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 475.8 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 3.45. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.73% and has experienced a net gain of 3.45.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15:08 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹476.2, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 476.2 with a percent change of 0.82. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% from the previous trading day. The net change is 3.85, which indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.85.

13 Jul 2023, 10:06:24 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.65, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 475.65, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% and the price has gone up by 3.3.

13 Jul 2023, 09:30:56 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹474.25, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 474.25 with a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.9 points or 0.4% compared to the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 09:20:19 AM IST

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹474.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 474.2. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.85 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:06:43 AM IST

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹472.95

The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is 472.35, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 08:26:10 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹472.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 259,189 shares. The closing price for the stock was 472.95.

