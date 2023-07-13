Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc closed today at ₹472, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹472.35

The last day of trading for ITC saw the open price at ₹476.05 and the close price at ₹472.95. The high for the day was ₹477.9, while the low was ₹470.4. The market capitalization for ITC is currently at ₹588,134.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹480.6, while the 52-week low is ₹287.48. The BSE volume for the day was 259,189 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc closed today at ₹472, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹472.35 Today, the closing price of Itc stock was ₹472, which represents a decrease of 0.07% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹472.35. The net change in the stock price was -0.35. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current price of ITC stock is ₹472.5. There has been a 0.03 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.15. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹471.15, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹471.15 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the net change is a decrease of 1.2. Click here for Itc Key Metrics Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹472.1, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹472.1 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and the net change in the price is a decrease of 0.25. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹473.1, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹473.1 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates that there has been a small increase in the stock price. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current stock price of ITC is ₹472.4 with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by a very small amount, indicating a relatively stable performance. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹472.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹472.35 As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹472.5. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.03. The net change in the stock price is 0.15. Click here for Itc Board Meetings Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹473.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹473.9. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.55, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹1.55. Overall, this data suggests that the ITC stock has experienced a small but positive movement in its price. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹474.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.85. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.5, meaning the stock has gained 2.5 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive movement. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹475.85, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data of ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹475.85. There has been a percent change of 0.74, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.5 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a small increase in price. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.3, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹475.3. There has been a 0.62 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.95. Click here for Itc AGM Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹475.65, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹475.65. There has been a 0.7 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹475.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is ₹475.25. There has been a percent change of 0.61, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.9 points. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹475.25, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the stock price is ₹475.25, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% or 2.9 points. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.85, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹475.85 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.74% and the actual change in value is 3.5. Click here for Itc News Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹475.35, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹472.35 Based on the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹475.35. There has been a 0.64% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹3. Overall, the stock of ITC is showing a positive trend with a small increase in its price. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹475.45, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹475.45, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% or 3.1 points. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹474.55, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.55 with a percent change of 0.47. This means that the stock has increased by 0.47% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.2, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹2.2 from its previous closing price. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹472.35 As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is ₹475.8. There has been a 0.73 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.45. Click here for Itc Dividend Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹475.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹475.8 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.73% and the actual change in price is 3.45. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price of ITC. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹475.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is ₹475.8 with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 3.45. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.73% and has experienced a net gain of 3.45. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹476.2, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹476.2 with a percent change of 0.82. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% from the previous trading day. The net change is 3.85, which indicates that the stock price has increased by ₹3.85. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc trading at ₹475.65, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹475.65, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 3.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% and the price has gone up by 3.3. Click here for Itc Profit Loss Share Via

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹474.25, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹474.25 with a net change of 1.9 and a percent change of 0.4. This means that the stock has increased by 1.9 points or 0.4% compared to the previous trading session. Share Via

Itc share price NSE Live :Itc trading at ₹474.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹472.35 The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹474.2. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.85 points. Share Via

Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹472.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹472.95 The current data for Itc stock shows that the price is ₹472.35, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. Share Via

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹472.95 yesterday On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for ITC was 259,189 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹472.95. Share Via