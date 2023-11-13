Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plummet as Company Faces Major Setbacks

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹439.9 and the close price was ₹436.2. The stock had a high of ₹439.9 and a low of ₹437.6. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹546,997.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 61,453 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|-2.09%
|6 Months
|4.47%
|YTD
|32.48%
|1 Year
|23.38%
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹438.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.
