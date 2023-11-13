Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plummet as Company Faces Major Setbacks

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 438.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.45 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 439.9 and the close price was 436.2. The stock had a high of 439.9 and a low of 437.6. The market capitalization of ITC is 546,997.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 61,453 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months-2.09%
6 Months4.47%
YTD32.48%
1 Year23.38%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹438.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹438.5

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 438.45. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.

13 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹436.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 61,453 shares. The closing price of the stock was 436.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.