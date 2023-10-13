Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of ITC's stock was ₹450, and it closed at ₹448.25. The stock reached a high of ₹452.35 and a low of ₹446.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹562,001.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, while the 52-week low is ₹322.81. The BSE volume for the day was 575,698 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is ₹450.05 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 575,698 shares, with a closing price of ₹448.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!