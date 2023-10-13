Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 450.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC's stock was 450, and it closed at 448.25. The stock reached a high of 452.35 and a low of 446.4 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 562,001.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 322.81. The BSE volume for the day was 575,698 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹450.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹450.65

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 450.05 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.13% from the previous trading day. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 575,698 shares, with a closing price of 448.25.

