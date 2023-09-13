Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Itc Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 446.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day, the opening price of ITC stock was 448.05 and the closing price was 446.95. The stock reached a high of 454.25 and a low of 445.5. The market capitalization of ITC is 562,407.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 321.02. The stock had a BSE volume of 373,729 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹446.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 373,729 shares. The closing price for the stock was 446.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.