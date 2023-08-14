Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Session

On the last day, the open price for ITC was ₹448.7 and the close price was also ₹448.7. The stock reached a high of ₹450 and a low of ₹447.5. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at ₹557,988.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹302.59. The BSE volume for the day was 16,349 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹446.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹448.7
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹446.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, suggesting a decline in value.
Itc Live Updates
Itc Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.36%
|3 Months
|1.97%
|6 Months
|21.59%
|YTD
|36.18%
|1 Year
|47.43%
Itc August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 451.2
ITC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 448.75. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, with no bid or offer quantity available. The open interest for this stock is 73,238,400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 16,796 shares. The closing price for Itc was ₹448.7.
