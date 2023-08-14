comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Plummets in Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 448.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ItcPremium
Itc

On the last day, the open price for ITC was 448.7 and the close price was also 448.7. The stock reached a high of 450 and a low of 447.5. The market capitalization of ITC is currently at 557,988.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 302.59. The BSE volume for the day was 16,349 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44:10 AM IST

Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹446.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 446.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.4, suggesting a decline in value.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:10 AM IST

Itc Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Itc Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.36%
3 Months1.97%
6 Months21.59%
YTD36.18%
1 Year47.43%
14 Aug 2023, 09:23:11 AM IST

Itc August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 451.2

ITC is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 448.75. The bid and offer prices are currently 0.0, with no bid or offer quantity available. The open interest for this stock is 73,238,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:19:04 AM IST

Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Itc was 16,796 shares. The closing price for Itc was 448.7.

