Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹406.85 and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹410.55 and a low of ₹403.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹507,400.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,228,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.