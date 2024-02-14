Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 406.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 406.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 406.85 and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 410.55 and a low of 403.35 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is 507,400.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 367.44. The BSE volume for ITC was 1,228,665 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹406.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for ITC on the BSE was 1,228,665. The closing price for the shares was 406.85.

