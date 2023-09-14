Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
On the last day, the open price of ITC was 451.3, while the close price was 451. The stock had a high of 456.95 and a low of 451. The market capitalization of ITC was 565,338.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 499.6, and the 52-week low was 321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 337,219.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹453.35, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹451

The current stock price of ITC is 453.35 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.35 points.

14 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹451 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 337,219. The closing price for the stock was 451.

