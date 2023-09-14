Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹451.3, while the close price was ₹451. The stock had a high of ₹456.95 and a low of ₹451. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹565,338.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 337,219.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.