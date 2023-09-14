Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Q3 Earnings

On the last day, the open price of ITC was ₹451.3, while the close price was ₹451. The stock had a high of ₹456.95 and a low of ₹451. The market capitalization of ITC was ₹565,338.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹499.6, and the 52-week low was ₹321.02. The BSE volume for ITC shares was 337,219.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of ITC is ₹453.35 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 2.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.52% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.35 points.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Itc BSE was 337,219. The closing price for the stock was ₹451.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!