Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plunge in Trading Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was ₹460, and it closed at ₹455.6. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹461, while the lowest price was ₹449.5. The market capitalization of ITC stands at ₹573,943.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 366,054 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|-2.09%
|6 Months
|2.68%
|YTD
|39.63%
|1 Year
|34.03%
On the last day, the trading volume of ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 366,054 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹455.6.
