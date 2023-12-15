Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 460.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460.05 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of ITC was 460, and it closed at 455.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 461, while the lowest price was 449.5. The market capitalization of ITC stands at 573,943.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 323.36. The BSE volume for the day was 366,054 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Itc December futures opened at 462.15 as against previous close of 462.4

ITC is currently trading at a spot price of 459.35. The bid price is 461.3 and the offer price is 461.4. The offer quantity is 1600 and the bid quantity is also 1600. The open interest of the stock is 71452800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Itc share price update :Itc trading at ₹460.05, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹460.15

The current data for ITC stock shows that the price is 460.05. There has been a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly.

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Itc Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Itc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months-2.09%
6 Months2.68%
YTD39.63%
1 Year34.03%
15 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹460.15, up 1% from yesterday's ₹455.6

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 460.15 with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% from its previous value and has gained 4.55 points. Overall, the stock price of ITC has seen a slight increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹455.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of ITC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 366,054 shares. The closing price of the stock was 455.6.

