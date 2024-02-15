Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 406.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.3 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day, ITC opened at 407.15 and closed at 406.6. The stock had a high of 412.35 and a low of 404.4. The market capitalization of ITC is 514,513.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, and the 52-week low is 367.44. The BSE volume for the stock was 543,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹412.3, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹406.6

As of the current data, the stock price of ITC is 412.3, with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 5.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹406.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Itc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 543,399. The closing price for the shares was 406.6.

