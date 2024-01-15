Hello User
Itc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 462.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.6 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was 463.45 and the close price was 462.6. The stock reached a high of 467.55 and a low of 460.4. The market capitalization of ITC is 582,174.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 499.6 and 324.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 703,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹462.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Itc was 703,482 shares and the closing price was 462.6.

