Itc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC was ₹463.45 and the close price was ₹462.6. The stock reached a high of ₹467.55 and a low of ₹460.4. The market capitalization of ITC is ₹582,174.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹499.6 and ₹324.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 703,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.