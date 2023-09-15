Itc Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of ITC stock was ₹455.15, while the close price was ₹453.35. The stock reached a high of ₹455.85 and a low of ₹447.1 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹561,098.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6, and the 52-week low is ₹321.02. The BSE volume for the day was 200,881 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.