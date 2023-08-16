Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Itc stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 448.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC was ₹448.7, the closing price was also ₹448.7. The stock reached a high of ₹451.2 and a low of ₹445.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently ₹559,608.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹499.6 and the 52-week low is ₹302.59. The BSE volume for ITC was 220,102 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:00:15 AM IST
Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹448.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7
The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is ₹448.95. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of ITC has experienced a minor increase.
16 Aug 2023, 08:00:29 AM IST
Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.7 on last trading day
On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 220,102 shares, and the closing price was ₹448.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!