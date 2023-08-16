Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Stock Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 448.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.95 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc

On the last day of trading, the opening price of ITC was 448.7, the closing price was also 448.7. The stock reached a high of 451.2 and a low of 445.05 during the day. The market capitalization of ITC is currently 559,608.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6 and the 52-week low is 302.59. The BSE volume for ITC was 220,102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹448.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹448.7

The current data shows that the stock price of ITC is 448.95. There has been a percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the stock price of ITC has experienced a minor increase.

16 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹448.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Itc BSE was 220,102 shares, and the closing price was 448.7.

