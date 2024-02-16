Hello User
Itc share price Today Live Updates : ITC Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Itc stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 404 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405 per share. Investors should monitor Itc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Itc Stock Price Today

Itc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for ITC was 413.55, while the close price was 411.6. The stock reached a high of 413.6 and a low of 403.15 during the day. The market cap for ITC is currently 504,156.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 499.6, while the 52-week low is 367.44. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,090,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Itc share price Today :Itc trading at ₹405, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹404

The current data of ITC stock shows that the price is 405, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.25% and the change in price is 1 rupee.

16 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Itc share price Live :Itc closed at ₹411.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Itc BSE shares was 1,090,574, and the closing price was 411.6.

